Long Island Leaders Want to Restrict Beaches to Only County Residents

A battle is brewing between New York City and its neighbors on Long Island over the reopening of beaches as they try to do so safely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With New York state beaches reopening Friday in conjunction with neighboring states, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is letting cities and counties decide whether to let residents go to the beach. New York City Mayor de Blasio chose to keep city beaches closed and Long Island leaders want their beaches open, sparking concerns that city residents will crash onto Nassau and Suffolk county's shores.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Monday that county beaches will be reserved for Suffolk residents only. "It's my priority that Suffolk residents will have access to their beaches with #COVID19 safety rules in place," he said.

In Nassau County, lawmakers are introducing legislation that would also bar New York City residents from accessing their beaches.

With the safety rules, beaches will only be able to operate at 50% capacity and in places like Long Beach where anyone can currently buy a pass to access the beach once it opens Friday, residents fear they may get shut out.

“I’m afraid. I mean like everybody who lives on Long Beach that after this weekend the beach might be closed," resident Olga Maslakov said.

Mayor de Blasio is not only getting pushbacks from Long Island officials and residents but also from state and county officials.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky says he wants the mayor to reopen beaches because he doesn't want crowds from Coney Island to make their way to Nassau County.

"It’s a real problem out here. We have to have our beaches at 50 percent capacity. When you add the pressure of city residents, it really creates a difficult situation," he said.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson on Monday also called for the reopening of city beaches this summer, citing concerns about social distancing enforcement following several reports of violent arrests.

"We need a plan ASAP to allow New Yorkers to use city beaches safely this summer without creating new issues regarding over-policing and unequal enforcement. This has the potential to be a disaster without fact-based guidelines, smart planning, and clear communication," Johnson said.

The mayor said enhanced NYPD patrols will monitor activity as city-run beaches in the Rockaways, Coney Island and Orchard Beach this weekend to make sure nobody breaks the rules.

To that end, there are a series of restrictions that will come when the states' beaches reopen Friday.

Among the restrictions are: