Types of Business Where Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required in NYC

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 17, anyone who wants to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs, outdoor music festivals and more in New York City will have to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new requirement is the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the delta variant. As one of the first major U.S. cities to require anyone partaking in certain indoor activities or large outdoor gatherings to prove they’ve been inoculated, all eyes are on the five boroughs.

The simplest way to prove you've gotten the shot is simply to show your vaccination card — the same piece of paper you get from health providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Taking a picture of that card at home and then showing the image to the bouncer at the club can also work.

Want to eat inside? Starting tomorrow, you'll need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to do that in New York City. Andrew Siff reports.

New York City offers a streamlined way of showing a photo through its NYC COVID Safe App, in which people can store images of their vaccine cards and then display them in the app when needed. You can also use the state's Excelsior Pass app.

There are exceptions for children under 12 — who are not yet eligible for vaccination — and athletes, contractors and some performers who don't live in the city. The policy also excludes church potlucks, community centers, office buildings, house parties (even if they're catered) and people ducking in somewhere to pick up food or use the bathroom, among other exemptions.

While people will have to show proof that they have had at least one vaccine dose, business owners will be burdened with enforcing the rules. Nearly three dozen varieties of indoor settings will be subject to the policy and if they don't comply, could face a $1,000 fine.

"We want people to enjoy the fullness of the city, but you got to be vaccinated to do it. Since we made that announcement, we see our approach being emulated around the country in New Orleans, San Francisco, other places," de Blasio said Monday.

A webinar training will be made available to businesses by Aug. 20 to help train workers in de-escalation practices. Participating workers are encouraged to visit the city's frequently asked questions page for additional info.

Here's the list of places where proof of COVID vaccination will be required in NYC:

Indoor entertainment

· Movie theaters

· Music and concert venues

· Museums & galleries

· Aquariums & zoos

· Professional sports arenas

· Indoor stadiums

· Convention centers

· Exhibition halls

· Performing arts theaters

· Bowling alleys

· Arcades

· Pool & billiard halls

· Recreational game centers

· Adult entertainment

· Indoor play areas

Indoor dining

· Restaurants

· Catering halls

· Hotel banquet rooms

· Bars

· Nightclubs

· Cafeterias

· Grocery stores with indoor dining

· Coffee shops

· Fast food/quick service with indoor dining

Indoor fitness

· Gyms

· Fitness centers

· Fitness classes

· Pools

· Indoor studios

· Dance studios