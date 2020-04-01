Los Angeles Mayor Urges Everyone to Wear Masks

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Angelenos Wednesday to wear masks and face coverings and also said he would allow restaurants to add grocery items to their menus, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change how the city looks and operates.

At an afternoon news conference, Garcetti said he had been awaiting advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing but with the COVID-19 rate surging had decided to wait no longer.

Residents could use homemade face coverings but should avoid buying medical grade N95 masks that are in short supply for frontline health care workers, the mayor said during his daily news conference.

The mayor also said that non-essential businesses operating would face criminal misdemeanor charges, with multiple businesses already brought to the attention of authorities. In addition, the mayor said he had authorized the Department of Water and Power to cut utilities for non-essential businesses that continue to operate in defiance of the city and state orders.

Garcetti warned that the current "safer at home" order should be expected to go into May, well beyond the original April 19 date when the order was announced.

