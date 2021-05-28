NBA Playoffs

Knicks to Only Sell Tix to Fully Vaxxed Fans if Team Advances Past 1st Round

The Knicks announced Friday that if they advance past the first round of the NBA playoffs series, the team will only sell tickets to fully vaccinated fans.

"Given the enthusiastic response to vaccination requirements, the team also announced that, should they advance past round one, tickets will be sold exclusively to fully-vaccinated individuals," a press release from the Knicks read.

The news comes as more than 15,000 fans saw the team during Game 1 of the playoff series and as 16,000 fans are expected to fill Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks on June 2.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York sports venues can go to 100% capacity if they opt to require all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated. The state will help debut a first major vaccinated-only event -- the Tribeca Festival closing -- at Radio City Music Hall next month.

