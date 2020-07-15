reopening

Judge Denies Movie Theater Chains' Effort to Reopen in New Jersey

In his rejection of the request, the judge said it was noteworthy that "states that initially ordered the re-opening of indoor movie theaters have once again ordered their closure" due to rising COVID cases

Empty AMC movie theater interior
Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. movie theater stands temporarily closed in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The World Health Organization warned the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come because of a lack of global solidarity. More U.S. areas took steps to scale back reopenings, with Arizona closing bars and New Jersey halting plans for indoor dining.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A federal judge has denied a request by several national theater chains to issue an order allowing them to reopen in New Jersey.

AMC, Cinemark and others sued New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seeking a temporary restraining order to invalidate the Democrat’s executive order keeping theaters closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

In the suit filed last week, they had argued that they were being treated unfairly because Murphy has allowed other large gatherings, such as religious ceremonies, to resume. The failure to allow theaters to reopen while houses of worship and other public entities are allowed to constitutes a violation of the theaters’ rights to free speech, equal protection and due process, the suit alleged.

News

police brutality 3 hours ago

NYPD Officer Seen Punching, Choking, Macing Homeless Subway Rider in Violent Arrest Video

NYC Violence 10 hours ago

Top NYPD Cop Among Officers Hurt in Bloody Brooklyn Bridge Scuffle With Protesters

The suit was the first of its kind brought against a state challenging COVID-19 restrictions.

The plaintiffs didn’t satisfy “the stringent standards for granting this extraordinary relief,” U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti wrote. He added that “it is noteworthy that, as Plaintiffs file this application, states that initially ordered the re-opening of indoor movie theaters have once again ordered their closure in response to rising COVID-19 infection numbers.”

Martinotti ordered the two sides to file briefs by the end of the month and scheduled a hearing for next month.

This article tagged under:

reopeningNew JerseyCoronavirusCOVID-19Movie Theaters
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us