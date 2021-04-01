Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Confirms One Vaccine Batch Was Discarded Over Production Issues

The company's vaccine rollout has been slower than expected

NBC Universal, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of its key vaccine ingredient didn't meet quality control standards at a Baltimore facility, NBC News reports.

The issue will not affect the Biden administration's timeline to have enough vaccine doses for the U.S. adult population by the end of May, two senior administration officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The manufacturing issue was first reported Wednesday by The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that a batch of the active ingredient at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore "did not meet quality standards."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

France 10 hours ago

France to Close Schools, Ban Domestic Travel as Virus Surges

coronavirus pandemic 10 hours ago

COVID-19 Pushed Total US Deaths Beyond 3.3 Million Last Year

"This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process," the statement read.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Johnson & Johnsoncoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us