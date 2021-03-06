Johnson & Johnson Arrival Boosts Tri-State Distribution; Javits Center Expands to 24/7 Site

New York City now boasts two 24-hour vaccination sites after a boost from a third federally approved vaccine arrived in the city, upping its capacity toward Mayor Bill de Blasio's goal of inoculating 5 million New Yorkers by June.

This week's first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has allowed city health officials to expand appointments at the Javits Center, the city's second 24/7 site after Yankees Stadium. The single-shot doses will be reserved for overnight appointments at the vaccine site.

Patrick Dowden was among the first in New York City to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot in the arm. Unlike many before him, Dowden won't have to return to his vaccination site for a second time.

"I'm excited that I don't have to come back a second time and what I hear from Dr. Fauci and everyone, it works just as well," Dowden said before heading into the Javits Center Friday night for his vaccine shot. He's not the only one; de Blasio said this week he'd be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The mayor was up in Co-op City on Saturday where health leaders were overseeing one of the city's newest vaccination sites. The New York City Department of Health was able to open this week in the Bronx community thanks to the influx of Johnson & Johnson supply, officials say. The Co-op City site is expected to have 500 doses available per day before growing to 1,000 doses.

A new program aimed at inoculating the city's homebound was also kicked off in Co-op City this week. On Saturday, the mayor said at least 50 homebound seniors had received their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The program is scheduled to reach people in Brighton Beach next before expanding even further to additional neighborhoods, dependent on supply.

New York City says it has the capacity to dose a half-million people a week and while supply hampered efforts early, the rollout has accelerated dramatically even in just the last two weeks. As of Friday, the city had administered more than 2.2 million total doses. That includes at least one first dose to 1.5 million people, about 14.4 percent of the city's population. More than 7 percent of the five boroughs' population has now been fully vaccinated, state data shows.

Statewide, about 16.9 percent of the population has had at least one dose (more than 3.3 million people), while nearly 9 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccination series. With 75 percent considered the low vaccination threshold for herd immunity, according to Cuomo, New York still has a long way to go.

Over in New Jersey, nearly 790,000 second doses have been administered, which would translate to full inoculation for about 8.9 percent of the state's population. Murphy was on hand to witness some of the state's first Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations Friday, which he described as a "huge day" in the fight.

Connecticut meanwhile is leading the tri-state, and most of the country, with its impressive vaccination record. So far, nearly a quarter of the state's population has already received at least one dose.