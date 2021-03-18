New Jersey

Jersey City MVC Center Closed Until April 1 After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

This is the latest branch closure due to COVID-19 exposure

  • The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday that its Jersey City Vehicle Center will close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
  • The Jersey City MVC Center will reopen April 1 after the recommended quarantine time.
  • The employee who tested positive was last in the agency Wednesday.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced Thursday that its Jersey City Vehicle Center will close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Jersey City MVC Center will reopen April 1 after the recommended quarantine time.

The employee who tested positive was last in the agency Wednesday.

The Jersey City MVC Center is the latest NJ MVC location to close due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus and the subsequent staff quarantine.

According to NJ MVC, the following centers will reopen on the following dates after full COVID-19 cleaning and the completion of staff quarantine:

Springfield Vehicle CenterMonday, March 22
North Bergen Licensing CenterMonday, March 22
East Orange Vehicle CenterTuesday, March 23
Oakland Licensing CenterTuesday, March 23
Newton Vehicle CenterThursday, March 25
Wayne Licensing CenterFriday, March 26
Bakers Basin Licensing CenterSaturday, March 27
Paterson Regional/Licensing CenterSaturday, March 27
Trenton Regional/Vehicle CenterSaturday, March 27
Rio Grande Licensing CenterMonday, March 29
Jersey City Vehicle CenterThursday, April 1

The NJ MVC reminds New Jersey residents that the agency now offers about 75 percent of transactions, including most renewals for licenses and registrations, online at NJMVC.gov.

Before scheduling an appointment, the NJ MVC recommends that customers first check to see if their transaction can be completed online. However, if your transaction requires you to schedule an in-person appointment, you can schedule one at NJMVC.gov. Appointments are scheduled up to 60 days in advance and are widely available. The MVC has more than doubled daily appointments for license and registration renewals recently. Additionally, any appointments canceled due to an MVC location closure must be rescheduled on the website.

