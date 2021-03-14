Javits Center, Yankee Stadium End Overnight Appointments After Supply Runs Out

Three vaccine sites running 24/7 operations in New York as part of the state's new effort to deploy a surge in vaccine supply have pulled back hours after a run through of the pilot program.

State officials confirmed on Sunday the rollback of overnight appointments at the Javits Center, Yankee Stadium and State Fair site in Syracuse. All three vaccine sites ended overnight inoculations over the course of last week.

"The 24/7 pilot program at Javits ended on Wednesday as planned, and we continue to expand capacity at the site to prepare for the expected increase in doses," state health department spokesperson Jill Montag said.

The pilot programs were meant to be temporary, but expanded appointment times at the locations could return if bolstered by vaccine supply. In handful of days the Javits Center expanded to 24/7 operations, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered to over 41,000 people, according to the health department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Still, there were shots to go around at other sites across the city, like one of the community pop-up locations on Staten Island.

"I'm really excited, really, cause I have a medical conditions and I'm just happy that I could be protected from the coronavirus," Anthony Demorato said after getting his shot at the pop-up site.

The community vaccine sites target communities that don't have easy access to mass vaccine centers. Fourteen more will open this week.

Roseanne Feuerstein was unsure about getting vaccinated when it first rolled out, but is now hoping it will change her life.

"I have four grandchildren under the age of 10 and it has been terrible. One na doff I can see them, I can't see them. you do the drive by and they're crying by the window and it's just been heartbreaking," she said Sunday.

To date, more than 2.2 million people received their complete vaccine dosage, either taking the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose.