‘It Can Kill You:' COVID Hospitalizations Spike Among New Yorkers Age 21 to 30

What to Know The entire state of New York is now in Phase IV, the final step of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening; New York City has taken a modified approach to the last two phases as it relates to indoor activities

Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have opted to proceed cautiously on the reopening in NYC; the governor has recently threatened to roll it back if compliance and enforcement don't improve

COVID cases continue to rise in 39 states; 31 of them are now on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list

New York's COVID hospitalizations have plunged to lows not seen since mid-March, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo pointed to a new trend in patients Thursday that he says is cause for concern: People aged 21 to 30.

The age demographic represents about 13 percent of patients over the last week, up about 10 percentage points over the previous week, Cuomo said. Positivity rates have also ticked up for young people in recent weeks.

The governor says he understands people want to get out after the months-long shutdown and all the anxiety that came with it. But that's no reason to abandon the mitigation measures like masks and social distancing that bent the curve, especially with COVID cases still rising in more than three dozen states.

"To young people, this is not the time to fight for your right to party. You have the right to party, but let's be smart about it," Cuomo said. "You don't socially distance, you don't wear masks, the virus spreads. It's happening."

The governor announced a new advertising campaign to remind young people that they too are vulnerable to COVID-19. It urges them to protect themselves and others by keeping a 6-foot distance and wearing facial coverings.

Cuomo shared an ad that includes audio of young people saying: “I’m partying outside. ... COVID won’t kill me. I’m 23. COVID won’t kill me.”

Young people can & have died from COVID. Many more will have lasting health issues.



If you treat COVID lightly, you may not live to regret it. pic.twitter.com/sZcd4VZRZp — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 23, 2020

“Famous last words. Don’t let them be yours,” the ad’s narrator warns.

Cuomo hammered the point home, saying, "It can kill you. Young people can get seriously sick and some will die from the virus. Young people can bring it home and give it to others inadvertently."

New data shows up to 40,000 U.S. lives could have been saved if everyone wore masks, Cuomo says. He has repeatedly eviscerated the long mask-averse President Donald Trump over his stance on facial coverings. While he credited Trump for a shift in tone earlier this week, Cuomo wants a stronger commitment.

"The health experts that advise the White House have said 40,000 more Americans will die because we don't have a mask policy, I mean, as incredible as that is," the governor said Wednesday. "If you can sign a piece of paper that will save the lives of 40,000 Americans, why wouldn't you do that?"

To date, America has lost at least 144,000 people to the virus and topped the 4 million case mark Thursday. Both tolls are higher than anywhere in the world.

More than half of America is now on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list, a joint effort by the three governors to mitigate the risk. Travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those hotspot states must isolate for 14 days.