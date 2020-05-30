Coronavirus

Is the Coronavirus Airborne? Here’s What We Know.

While tiny viral particles might travel through the air, it's unclear whether they could make someone else sick

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams
Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

One reason why measles — a notoriously contagious disease — is so difficult to contain is because its infectious viral particles can linger in the air for up to two hours. Can the coronavirus do the same?

It's a question health officials appear to be grappling with: On Thursday, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said people must wear masks if they are within 30 feet of someone not in their household, a far greater distance than the widely recommended 6 feet of social distancing. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reads, "It is unknown how long the air inside a room occupied by someone with confirmed COVID-19 remains potentially infectious."

While scientists say it is possible that the coronavirus can drift through the air, many note there's no evidence these tiny bits of virus are enough to make people sick.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Derek Chauvin 52 mins ago

Wife of Officer Charged With Murder of George Floyd Says She’s Divorcing Him

George Floyd 55 mins ago

Louisville PD Apologizes for Targeting News Crew at Protest

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCoronavirus OutbreakCDC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us