In About-Face, NY Appears to Delay End to School Face Mask Mandate

What to Know New York announced Friday its plan to lift mask mandates for all people in all schools statewide, regardless of vaccination status, starting Monday; it sent a letter to the CDC soliciting any objections

In an about-face Sunday, the state education department said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker was asking the CDC for updated school mask guidance and no changes would happen until the agency responded directly

The new plan afforded individual school districts to adopt stricter health standards if they so chose; NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio immediately said the city's school mask mandate would stay through this academic year

New York appears to have delayed its plan to lift mask mandates from schools statewide, including for unvaccinated students and staffers, until the CDC responds to its letter soliciting any public health objections to the change.

Like many debatable moves, though, it depends on who you ask.

Barely 48 hours after Gov. Andrew Cuomo rocked parents, students, teachers and school districts across the Empire State with the sudden news masks would not be required indoors for anyone in school buildings barring any CDC objections as of Monday, the state Department of Education (NYSED) said no changes would come until the federal infectious disease agency issued some sort of response.

In other words, no response from the CDC wasn't good enough for the NYSED to assure parents the plan to unmask their kids in school buildings had no public health contraindications, according to. It wants confirmation it's a safe switch.

As of early Monday, the CDC had yet to respond directly.

Cuomo's plan would merit a significant overhaul of statewide school mask policy that has remained in effect since schools reopened in person for the first time amid the pandemic last fall -- a dramatic change in protocol with only about 14 school days left of this academic year for the nation's largest public school district in New York City.

Schools have been one of few places where masks were still required for fully vaccinated people as well as nonvaccinated people since Cuomo adopted the CDC's recommendations on face masks for immunized New Yorkers in mid-May.

In announcing Friday the intent to eradicate that restriction as of Monday, Cuomo's administration had said individual school districts could implement stricter health standards if they chose to do so.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with his Department of Education, made it clear that same day masks would stay for this year. The last day for public schools across the five boroughs this academic year is June 25.

Cuomo's office had said it was looking to make the move to align school guidance with COVID protocol for summer camps. Some educators and administrators were baffled by the drastic change in policy with so few days left to go in the school year.

"The public school districts in the state of New York didn’t receive any updates from Dr. Zucker nor the New York State Department of health. We’ve not received any changes in the guidance … so at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday, moms and dads throughout the state of New York were spinning," Joseph Ricca with Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents said.

A number of parents were uncomfortable with the sudden change in policy, too, given the vast majority of the city's 1.1 million public school students aren't yet vaccinated and those enrolled in half the grades -- kindergarten through grade 6 -- aren't even eligible yet.

“They're still small kids and we have no vaccination for them. Keep the masks for the kids and just wait a little longer," said Giovanni Urena of New York City.

In its about-face Sunday, the state Department of Education said that Dr. Howard Zucker's Friday letter to the CDC about the looming mask change was a request for updated guidance, not a letter of intent regardless of whether it got any response.

"Therefore, schools should continue to operate under their existing procedures until further notice," the NYSED letter said. "No changes have been, or will be, made by the Executive until after Monday June 7 to afford the CDC an opportunity to respond to the letter."

Asked for an update Sunday after the NYSED announcement, a state Department of Health spokesperson, however, directed News 4 to the Friday letter from Zucker. That letter, in closing, says, "If there is any data or science that you are aware of that contradicts moving forward with this approach, please let me know as soon as possible. We plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7."

While New York awaits a direct response from the CDC, the agency told The Associated Press Friday afternoon that it recommends schools and childcare facilities continue to follow COVID-19 prevention strategies, including consistent indoor mask use, for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

“Current evidence demonstrates that consistent mask use indoors among people two and older who are not fully vaccinated, along with other preventive strategies, is key to reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Public Affairs Specialist Jade Fulce said in an email.

“The recommendation to continue with these prevention strategies is based on youth aged 12-15 not being able to be fully vaccinated before the end of the current school year and youth under 12 not yet being eligible for vaccinations," she added. “Additionally, schools need time to make systems and policy adjustments."

The CDC released guidelines on Friday recommending that K-12 schools continue to require face masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

New York City and state have targeted their vaccine outreach as of late to kids age 12 to 17, offering everything from free four-year college educations to complementary New York aquarium tickets, among other freebies, to incentive them to get dosed.

That push comes as adult vaccination rates across New York stall, while kids age 12 to 17 are seen as sort of an untapped market on the immunization front.

About 58% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated to date (56% of New York City adults), while just 4.4% of New York residents age 12 to 15, the newest group eligible, are fully vaccinated. About a quarter of that age group has had at least one dose, data shows.

Cuomo's Friday announcement came shortly after the CDC dropped new data showing rising adolescent COVID hospitalization rates among adolescents in March and April, a trend the agency's director described as "deeply concerning."

"I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Friday.

"Much of this suffering can be prevented," she added. "Until they are fully vaccinated, adolescents should continue to wear masks and take precautions when around other who are not vaccinated to protect themselves, and their family, friends, and community."

Overall, the national COVID outlook has improved considerably as more Americans have gotten vaccinated. The U.S. has now topped a 300 million dose milestone. About 53% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and core COVID rates have dropped at national, state and local levels as a direct result of that effort, officials say.

New York, the one-time epicenter of the pandemic, has seen new positive COVID cases fall below 1,000 for 10 straight days, while the rolling positivity rate of 0.52% is the nation's lowest, Cuomo says, and in the midst of a 62-day stretch of decline.

Statewide hospitalizations are hovering just above 800, the lowest total since Oct. 8, while daily death tolls are in the low double digits on a regular basis. The improvement in these numbers combined with ongoing vaccinations has empowered Cuomo to lift nearly all remaining COVID restrictions -- and the remaining ones may be gone for good sooner rather than later.

"With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure COVID numbers drop to these new record lows," Cuomo said Sunday. "Whether you're meeting with friends you haven't seen face to face for more than a year, going to watch your favorite team play, or heading inside to escape the heat in a cool theatre, getting your vaccine will help ensure you can make the most of your summer and make up for lost time with loved ones.

"The vaccine is our best tool in the fight against COVID. If you haven't already, I encourage you to get yours as soon as possible," the governor added.

New Jersey has also experienced dramatic decline in its core viral metrics in recent weeks. Its largest city, Newark, has gone from longtime hotspot to at times reporting new daily case counts in the single digits.