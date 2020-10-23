Symbol of Hope and Faith Visits SoCal Field Workers Who Are Persevering Through the Pandemic

Field workers in Ventura County, California, received a visit from a much-needed symbol of hope and faith.

The images of the Virgin of Guadalupe and San Juan Diego were brought to the workers Thursday in Moorpark, accompanied by Mariachi.

Father Juan Ochoa, from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, wanted to thank the agricultural workers for being essential and not stopping their work in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The workers welcomed them with prayers and blessings.

"On this day we bring these images outside the churches to thank these farmers who are feeding us," says Father Ochoa.

Neither the coronavirus or inclement weather and nature have been able to separate the workers from their commitment to put food on everyone's tables. Maria Tinajero, who has worked in the fields for more than 10 years since she arrived from Mexico, considers this visit a privilege.

"This means a lot because we are here, and we cannot visit her in the chapel," says Tinajero.

It was a very emotional morning as the people who have persevered in the fields thanked the Virgin of Guadalupe for her protection during the pandemic.