‘I’m Worried’: Cuomo Calls for Congress to Provide State Funding Amid COVID-19 Crisis

"This is obviously a unique period in a lot of ways. We did a state budget in a way we’ve never done it before. Since our state didn't have any revenues, the way we did the budget was we basically said it’s dependent on what we get from the federal government. And the federal government promised funding all along," Cuomo said. However, he added that "the federal government has not funded states to date."

Cuomo said the states need hundreds of billions more in federal funding to not only get through this phase of the crisis but to protect their citizens moving forward and ensure fears of resurgence aren't realized. That protection requires a robust testing infrastructure -- and funding to prop up states amid astounding revenue loss.

New York is not the only one who is voicing such concerns. The bipartisan National Governors Association have "said with one voice, you want the governors to do their job we need to provide funding for state governments," Cuomo said.

Facing billions in economic shortfall, Cuomo forecasted 20 percent budget cuts for schools, hospitals and local governments unless Congress passes a $500 billion state aid bill in the coming days.

De Blasio has issued similar calls to the federal government, citing a virus-related loss in tax revenue of $7 billion alone as he revealed a slashed budget plan for the next fiscal year.

"This week we are going to do a state forecast. If they exclude state governments again, our state forecast will project without any federal funds [...], you'd be cutting schools 20 percent, local governments 20 percent and hospitals 20 percent. And this is the worst time to do this," Cuomo said. "Now, the federal government has said from day one: "Don't worry, we’re going to provide funding to the states." Yeah. "Don't worry," but I’m worried because I heard this over and over again.

"I'm telling you, New Yorkers need funding for this budget because we can't do it otherwise," he went on to say.

Cuomo said that if Washington wants to fund small business, financial services, large corporations, airlines and hotels, it should, but not at the expense of states.

"Fund all those businesses, but at the same time, don't forget about teachers and police officers and firefighters and transit workers and healthcare workers and nursing home staff because those are the people who I fund with the state budget and you shouldn't make us choose between small businesses and large businesses and people who are on the frontline doing the work, day in and day out," Cuomo said.

The governor even suggested providing hazard pay, equivalent to a 50 percent bonus, to all frontline workers.

"We all say: "Boy they did a great job. The healthcare workers did a great job. The police, they're heroes." Yes, they are. But, you know what? Thanks is nice but also recognition of their efforts and their sacrifice is also appropriate. They are the ones that are carrying through this crisis and this crisis is not over," he said, adding: "Pay them what they deserve."