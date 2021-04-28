Iconic Plaza Hotel to Reopen Next Month After More Than a Year Closed Due to Pandemic

After being closed since March of last year, the iconic and luxurious The Plaza Hotel will finally reopen next month.

In a message on it's website, the hotel shared the announcement: "Dear valued guests and friends of The Plaza: For the past year you’ve been asked to stay home, The Plaza is now extending its formal invitation to return to New York. Our doors reopen on May 20th, we look forward to welcoming you!"

A number of industries worldwide were impacted by the ongoing health crisis, with the hotel industry among the hardest hit due to not only travel restrictions but the fear of traveling while in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

Since it first opened its doors on Oct. 1st, 1907, The Plaza Hotel has become a New York landmark, and filming location, hosting world leaders, dignitaries, captains of industry, Broadway legends and Hollywood royalty.