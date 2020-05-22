‘Hundreds’ of Students Found Inside NY Yeshiva, With No PPE or Social Distancing Adhered

A school in New York was ordered to shut down immediately after violating the governor's executive orders and having 'hundreds' of students inside, not following social distancing measures and without personal protective equipment, according to the county health department.

The United Talmudic Academy of Kiryas Joel Boys School in Goshen was issued a cease and desist letter Thursday after the Orange County Health Department and New York State Police visited the school the day before.

Officials said "what appeared to be hundreds of students" were inside, none of whom were wearing PPE or practicing social distancing, according to the health department. It was ordered not to continue operating.

"The County Health Department investigates as many complaints as we can, based on the severity of the potential violation as it pertains to the threat to public health during this communicable disease pandemic," County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said.

The incident comes just days after a similar one in Brooklyn, where law enforcement officials estimate more than 100 children were inside a Bed-Stuy Yeshiva. Neighbors reported seeing children playing on the roof, without any sort of PPE or masks, and later say around 50 teenagers and adults leaving the building.

While no summonses were issued by the NYPD on that occasion, the department later said that it could have been warranted.

"If the local commander had issued a summons yesterday I think that would have been appropriate as well," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, noting that the department would be closely watching the location today to make sure no one returned.

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview that no summonses being issued is in line with how he wants the NYPD to enforce social distancing measures.