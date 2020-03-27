Laid Off, Isolated and Afraid: How the Coronavirus Touched Every American’s Life

From furloughed workers to front-line responders, Americans across the spectrum wrote in to describe their new, bewildering reality

By Nina Lin

By Nina Lin

Isolated. Unemployed. Worried, anxious and afraid. This is the bewildering reality for millions of people across a country that has found itself a new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

From furloughed workers to front-line responders, Americans across the spectrum wrote in to describe their new lives.

More than 2000 readers responded to describe their experiences with the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 in the United States spiked to the tens of thousands in early March. Most worried about their elderly parents and grandparents. Others wondered how they would pay their bills, rent and insurance with sudden, widespread unemployment across the board. School seniors ask if they would see their friends and the community they've known for years for the last time.

These are their stories.

Have a story to share with us? Tell us here.

Development: Nelson Hsu
Interactive: Nina Lin
Editing: Dan Macht
Additional reporting by Noreen O'Donnell

Responses have been lightly edited for context and typos.

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

Coronavirus Mar 25

How Coronavirus Testing Varies by Country and State, in Charts

unemployment Mar 25

‘The Whole City Laid Off’: US Jobless Claims Climb Sky High

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us