COVID-19

How Strong Is Your COVID Immunity? A Blood Test Could Offer Some Insight

Technician holding a blood sample ready for testing with other human medical samples in the background.
Getty Images (File)

A newly developed blood test that measures a specific immune response in the body could help doctors gauge how much protection a person has against COVID-19, according to a new study.

The test, which focuses on the part of the immune system that confers long-term protection by prompting the body to "remember" the virus, could help make sense of the complex tangle of Covid immunity that now exists from person to person.

The test can, for instance, measure immunity regardless of whether someone has developed a level of protection from one or more natural infections or from vaccinations and booster shots. Others, who may have much lower levels of protection because they are immunocompromised, could also use the test to assess their vulnerability and see how they responded to the vaccines, said Ernesto Guccione, an associate professor of oncological sciences and pharmacological sciences at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

Business 3 hours ago

What to Do If You Keep Testing Positive for Covid—Even After Your Symptoms Are Gone

Business 19 hours ago

FDA Committee Recommends Moderna Two-Dose Covid Vaccine for Kids Ages 6 to 17

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Ideally, it will give you a full picture of where you stand and a comprehensive picture of your immune protection," said Guccione, one of the authors of the study published Monday in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

An analysis from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that kid-sized doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under five, which would be a huge step towards vaccinating the nation's youngest children who were previously unprotected.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us