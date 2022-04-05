How Many COVID Shots Will US Need? FDA Panel to Discuss What's Ahead for Fall

Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet Wednesday to hash out what the future of COVID-19 boosters will look like in the United States.

It's a question that looms large: Just a week ago, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a second booster dose for people ages 50 and up, four months after their first booster.

But fewer than half of eligible adults have even received that first booster shot, and some health experts question whether getting additional doses of the vaccines every few months to protect against mild illness is a practical public health strategy.

The all-day meeting Wednesday of the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will try to answer these questions, or at least develop a framework for a long-term booster strategy, according to briefing documents released by the FDA before the meeting.

