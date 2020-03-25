Coronavirus

Hockey Gear Company Bauer Now Making Face Shields for Medical Professionals

Bauer Hockey is coming to the aid of hospital care workers fighting against coronavirus by producing medical face shields

By Bruce Beck

There may be no action on the ice, but one hockey equipment producer is making use of their manufacturing capabilities to help out with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bauer Hockey, a nearly 100-year-old company founded in Ontario, is keeping their employees at work even as their hockey business is on hold.

The company is coming to the aid of hospital care workers fighting against coronavirus by producing medical shields to be distributed across Canada. The face shields are of critical importance fro nurses, doctors and anyone treating COVID-19 patients, as it can help prevent the virus from getting on their skin and into their systems.

As of Wednesday morning, orders for more than 100,000 units had come in to the company.

Bauer also said it is looking to provide some items to the U.S. as well

