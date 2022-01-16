Hochul: ‘The COVID Clouds Are Parting' as Positivity Rate Plunges From a Week Ago

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to improve quickly in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday, with positivity rates falling sharply from where they had been even a few days ago.

“The COVID forecast is improving … the COVID clouds are parting," Hochul said during a winter storm briefing upstate. “Overall, the prognosis, the forecast, for COVID is much brighter than it had been before.”

While official daily numbers weren't out yet as of her noon briefing, the governor said more than 400,000 tests were administered Saturday and the positivity rate was about 13%. Just one week ago, on a similar number of tests, the positivity rate was almost 20%.

Indicators are improving across the board in New York City, she said, but not improving as quickly upstate. Deaths, the ultimate lagging COVID indicator, are still high as well.

Just this week, more than 1,000 people have died of COVID in the state.