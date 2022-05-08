Hochul Asymptomatic But Isolating After Announcing Positive COVID-19 Test

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul became the latest lawmaker to enter isolation Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the positive test result on Twitter, adding a reminder for all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week," Hochul tweeted.

A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022

Hochul joined her gubernatorial tri-state counterparts in catching the virus this spring.

Her positive test came back one month after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had tested positive just one week before that.

COVID-19 had also caught New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month, who tested positive on April 10 after attending a "super-spreader" dinner in Washington, D.C.