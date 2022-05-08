New York

Hochul Asymptomatic But Isolating After Announcing Positive COVID-19 Test

Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul became the latest lawmaker to enter isolation Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the positive test result on Twitter, adding a reminder for all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic. I'll be isolating and working remotely this week," Hochul tweeted.

Hochul joined her gubernatorial tri-state counterparts in catching the virus this spring.

Her positive test came back one month after Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had tested positive just one week before that.

COVID-19 had also caught New York City Mayor Eric Adams last month, who tested positive on April 10 after attending a "super-spreader" dinner in Washington, D.C.

