Hoboken Mayor Imposes Mandatory Nightly Curfew; Restaurants Limited to Takeout, Delivery Orders

What to Know Before the start of the weekend, Hoboken officials announced their first positive case of COVID-19

Starting Monday night, residents must adhere to a nightly curfew

Mayor Bhalla hopes minimizing nightly traffic will help emergency crews move throughout the city without trouble

Days after Hoboken officials announced the city’s first positive case of COVID-19, the mayor declared a mandatory nightly curfew in the latest attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Mayor Bhalla detailed the curfew in a city blogpost late Saturday night, outlining the details of a nightly curfew that will run from 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. each night. The curfew is scheduled to begin Monday evening.

All Hoboken residents will be required to remain indoors during the curfew hours except for emergencies and required work, the mayor said.

"As I am writing this message on a Saturday evening, I received a call from our Police Chief Kenneth Ferrante notifying me of a bar fight in downtown Hoboken, with at least one person falling in and out of consciousness, and our police having to wait for over 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, because our EMS is inundated with service calls," the mayor said in an online statement. "This is unfortunately a contributing factor why we cannot continue bar operations which can trigger calls for service that are delayed in part because of this public health crisis."

In addition to nightly curfews, restaurants and bars within city limits will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery options, the mayor said. Food and drink establishments will not be allowed to seat diners during the mandated curfew.

Bars that do not serve food will not be allowed to serve alcohol beginning Sunday at 11 a.m.

“It’s going to be tough. The high rents and the empty stores that are already here,” said Mike Citarella, owner of Pig & Parrot. “We’ll never survive on just pickup and delivery.”

The city of Hoboken announced a slew of measures to help contain the spread, effective Saturday, March 14 through at least March 20: suspending street cleaning, closing fields, recreation facilities and playgrounds; closing day cares and pop-up camps for children and limiting City Hall services non in-person contact only. Senior activities had already been canceled.

Additionally, the Hoboken Office of Emergency Management has activated the volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which will be handing out flyers with information about COVID-19 at transit stations.