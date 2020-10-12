Historic Oyster Bar ‘Temporarily Suspends' Operations Due to COVID-19 Fallout

What to Know The ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on many businesses -- even historic, well-known establishments have been impacted by the economic fallout brought on by the current worldwide health crisis.

The historic Grand Central Oyster Bar announced Monday it will temporarily suspend all restaurant operations effective immediately -- barely two weeks after reopening.

The restaurant has cited the lack of business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason behind the decision.

The 107-year-old New York institution reopened to 25 percent capacity for indoor dining and take-out on Sept. 30, following a near seven-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

The Oyster Bar has thrived on business driven by both tourists and the foot traffic of New Yorkers commuting through Grand Central Terminal. However, the pandemic-related business closures and with more people working from home, the Oyster Bar experienced severely limited business.

In a joint statement president Janet Poccia, executive chef Sandy Ingber, vice president Mohammed Lawal and General Manager Gabriel Moroianu said: “It has been seven challenging months since we last saw many of you at the Grand Central Oyster Bar. As we re-opened on September 30th, we relished the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy, and do what we do best – offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world. However, we must, temporarily, close again due to the lack of traffic and business implicitly, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We do have a promise for all of you! We will come back stronger and with an even bigger desire to serve you.”

There is no time frame on the restaurant's reopening.

The economic pain due to the pandemic hasn't solely targeted restaurants. An iconic fixture in the landscape of Midtown Manhattan, The Roosevelt Hotel will soon join the growing list of New York City businesses to shutter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed its impending closure Saturday citing low occupancy since the start of the pandemic in March.