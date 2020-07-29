Here Are The NYC-Area Bars To Have Liquor Licenses Suspended Due to COVID Violations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has voiced concern about young people congregating in bars, has been firm in his efforts to keep coronavirus from spreading throughout the state once again — whether through quarantines on travelers coming from hotspots across the country to shutting down establishments that have repeated COVID violations.

Cuomo and the New York State Liquor Authority have pulled the liquor licenses of more than 40 New York bars since March, and nearly 20 of them have been in the New York City area.

“That is a very serious situation, that means they can’t operate,” Cuomo said. “I’m sorry it’s come to this. But it’s a dangerous situation.”

Cuomo has said the state will close restaurants and bars once they hit three violations, while a single egregious violation can also result in immediate closure.

"New Yorkers have worked hard to flatten the curve, but the bars and restaurants that ignore public health guidance are disrespecting their sacrifices which have saved lives while allowing us to sustain the reopening of our economy," Gov. Cuomo said. "Local governments must enforce the law, but the task force has stepped up its efforts and with these additional suspensions we are sending a clear message that the State will not hesitate to take action against businesses that put New Yorkers' health and safety at risk."

Here is the list of those in and around the city that have faced the steepest punishment from Cuomo and the state so far:

Antojitos De San Cecilio – Queens (Woodhaven)

Metapan Pizzeria – Westchester (New Rochelle)

White Horse Tavern – Manhattan (West Village)

Brik Bar – Queens (Astoria)

M.I.A. Lounge – Queens (Astoria)

Maspeth Pizza House – Queens (Maspeth)

Lima – Queens (Jackson Heights)

CJ’s Bar and Lounge – Queens (Ozone Park)

RubiRosa - Queens (Jackson Heights)

Mr. Pancho’s Café – Queens (Jackson Heights)

Blue Angel Lounge – Queens (Corona)

De La Mora Restaurant – Queens (Jackson Heights)

El Patio Bar – Queens (Jackson Heights)

The Grand – Queens (Astoria)

El Paisa Café – Queens (Jackson Heights)

Romanticos – Queens (Jackson Heights)

Delicia’s Mexicanas – Queens (Corona)

The Pomeroy – Queens (Astoria)

According to the New York State Liquor Authority, all of the establishments had similar complaints logged against them, including servers and employees not wearing masks, big crowds gathering outside, staying open and serving drinks past the 11 p.m. curfew, not serving food with beverages and having party, club-like atmospheres. Most had repeated violations against them as well, the state said.

Another Steinway Street bar, Fusion Lounge, was to have its license suspended as well for similar reasons. It turned out that joint was already operating under an expired liquor license. The state won't allow it to be renewed.

There was also another establishment, Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Suffolk County's Deer Park, which was among one of the wildest offenders in the state.

An undercover inspection there revealed patrons and employees inside were not wearing face coverings, including the dancers, who were performing close together, using the same poles and giving lap dances — all of which went against the governor's executive order and health guidelines. The owner claimed that the actions must have taken place after he left, despite already being caught on video buying drinks for the undercover agents and bragging about getting away with the violations.

