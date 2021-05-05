Herd Immunity in the US? San Francisco Offers Reasons for Optimism

Adam Bergeron is looking forward to reopening the Balboa Theater, the independent movie theater in San Francisco he owns and operates.

He's watched as other movie theaters around the U.S. welcomed audiences back ahead of his, but San Francisco has been slower to reopen than other cities. Now, the time feels right.

"San Francisco’s been a model for doing COVID the right way, if there is such a thing," Bergeron said.

"At this point, everyone I know is completely vaccinated. The cases are going down. And we just chose a time that seemed like it was going to be the right time," he added. He’s planning to reopen May 14 with a "Godzilla" marathon.

