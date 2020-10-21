‘Halloween Will Be Safe in NYC': Trick-or-Treating Allowed With Some Restrictions

What to Know New York City children will be able to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, but it won't resemble the spooktacular event of years past.

"It is one of the most joyous nights of the year, and this year it’s going to be different, but it’s going to happen. I want to make very clear, Halloween is happening in New York City and Halloween will be safe in New York City," de Blasio said during Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing. "We want to do it differently as with everything we’ve done this year. We understand it’s not business as usual but it can go on and it can be fun and it can be exciting for our youngest New Yorkers."

First and foremost, the mayor said, is that trick-or-treating and other activities should be done outdoors. So, if you live in an apartment building, trick-or-treating inside is not a great idea.

"First of all, most important thing we have learned throughout this whole crisis, outdoors is better than indoors," he said. "Trick-or-treating should all be outdoors. Only outdoors. No trick-or-treating inside apartment buildings, for example. Do everything outdoors."

De Blasio went on to say that wearing a costume mask is not an excuse to not don an actual mask that New York has been mandated to wear this pandemic.

"The mask you have on a costume is not the same as the kind of mask we use to protect ourselves and each other. So, for a child wearing a costume, put the mask on top of the costume to protect them and protect everyone," he said.

But, what about indoor parties? The city says, 'no.'

"No indoor gatherings, no indoor parties," he said.

De Blasio also went on to say that those celebrating Halloween should "do things in small groups. Again, basic rules we’ve learned. Small groups are better than bigger groups to maintain social distancing."

Rules were also shared for those who want to indulge the sweet tooth of trick-or-treaters.

"When folks are laying out the treats in the bowls for kids, stand back give, them some space. And its much better that any candy, of course, be in a bowl -- not handed individually," de Blasio said.

For more information and Halloween tips, visit nyc.gov/health/halloween .