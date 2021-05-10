California's Gov. Newsom Unveils Comeback Plan, Including $12B More in Stimulus Checks

California's Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he will expand the state's economic stimulus program to middle income families, which means the Golden State Stimulus now provides at least $600 to two-thirds of Californians.

He also announced that California has a $75.7 billion budget surplus.

"California is not only back, it is roaring back," Newsom said during a news conference at Unity Council in Oakland.

Newsom was in the Bay Area to unveil a $100 billion comprehensive economic recovery plan, dubbed the California Comeback Plan, as the state continues to emerge out of the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom outlined his economic plan for how tens of billions of dollars in federal aid will be allocated. The Golden State Stimulus, which also will provide an additional $500 to families with children, is a part of that plan.

In the employment arena, Newsom indicated the state added 275,000 jobs over the past two months.

Last week, a state appellate court upheld Newsom's use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic, rejecting a lower court finding that the Democratic governor had done too much unilaterally.

Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide lockdown order in March 2020 and followed up with numerous executive orders, including an eviction moratorium, suspending school deadlines and allowing people and businesses more time to pay taxes.

Newsom also has been the subject of a recall campaign by California Republicans who disagree with his handling of immigration and criminal justice reform issues as well as his response to the pandemic.

The recall campaign has enough signatures to make the November ballot, according to the California Secretary of State's office, but there are more steps in the process before it is certified.

Newsom is up for re-election in 2022.