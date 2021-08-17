Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, his office says, just a day after attending a crowded indoor campaign event at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch in Collin County.

Mark Miner, the governor's communications director, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the governor is tested for the virus daily and that on Tuesday he had a positive result.

"Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms," Miner said, adding that Abbott is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

As you may have heard, I have Covid.



Right now I have no symptoms such as fever or aches and pains.



Thanks for the well wishes from around the country.



I will remain engaged every day to govern the great state of Texas.



God bless you all, and God bless Texas. pic.twitter.com/kbYPt1FpNj — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Abbott, of late, has drawn plenty of criticism for his handling of the pandemic and has been taken to court by several local jurisdictions over his executive order banning mask mandates statewide. The mandate has come under heavy fire as the delta variant continues to spread across the state and as hundreds of thousands of children head back to school this month, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated.

Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, president and CEO of Harris Health System, said in Houston Tuesday that Texas now leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. Those hospitalizations are driven by surges in both COVID-19 and RSV cases.

Abbott has recommended vaccinations as a personal choice but refuses to require face masks or vaccines as a mitigation effort to stop the spread of the virus despite those recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.

Miner said the governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and will continue to test daily.

Abbott's office did not say where he may have picked up the virus, but on Monday the governor was campaigning in Collin County. Photos tweeted by the governor show him among a large, unmasked crowd that had filled a reception room.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

A video shared by Texans for Abbott showed the governor on the floor of the event, surrounded by unmasked supporters and posing for photographs.

.@GregAbbott_TX is at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch meeting tonight! pic.twitter.com/oIuabG72lU — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 17, 2021

On Tuesday, just two hours before news of his positive test was released, Abbott shared photos of him next to Jimmie Vaughn, brother of Stevie Ray Vaughn, though it's not immediately clear when the photo was taken.

Honor to meet with @JimmieVaughan—brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan and a legendary Texas musician in his own right.



Hope to catch your show in September at the @ErwinCenter. pic.twitter.com/QNv4K8JmhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021

Following news of the diagnosis, a representative for Vaughen released the following statement.

"We want to let everyone know, that despite the news today of Gov. Abbott’s positive Covid diagnosis, Jimmie and family have tested negative and are doing fine. Thanks so very much to all that reached out with your concern. We wish the governor a speedy recovery."

Contract tracing was done, Miner said, and those who had been in close contact with the governor have been notified of his infection. Abbott's wife, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative.

Miner added that Abbott "is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."