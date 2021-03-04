COVID relief

GOP Sen. Johnson Delays COVID Relief Bill by Forcing All 628 Pages Be Read Out Loud

Two Senate clerks are expected to take shifts reading the bill, which could last over 15 hours

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) partakes in a joint briefing with Sens. Christopher Murphy and John Barrasso after their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Feb. 14, 2020.
Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images (File)

A Republican senator on Thursday severely delayed the passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package by forcing the entire 628-page bill to be read out loud, NBC News reports.

In protest of the bill, which had been expected to pass after a marathon round of votes overnight Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., objected to waiving the reading of the legislation.

Two Senate clerks — John Merlino and Mary Anne Clarkson — are expected to take shifts reading the bill. The effort, which began at around 3:30 p.m., could last over 15 hours before lawmakers actually begin debating the provisions in the legislation.

