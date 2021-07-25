GOP Congressman Says He Has COVID-19 for Second Time

A Republican congressman from Louisiana said Sunday that he was sick with COVID-19 for the second time as a surge of new infections hits parts of the U.S. with low vaccination rates.

Referring to the disease as the “biological attack weaponized virus” from China, Rep. Clay Higgins said on Facebook that the latest infection is “far more challenging” than a bout with the coronavirus in January 2020.

It was unclear whether the earlier infection was confirmed, and researchers have said there isn't enough evidence yet to know the virus' origins. Higgins said Sunday that he developed COVID-19 “before the world knew what it was."

