Free MetroCards, LIRR Rides Now Up for Grabs in New NY Vaccine Push Ahead of 24/7 Subway Return

What to Know New York is rolling out a new suite of incentives to encourage vaccinations among those less motivated as the state reports a drop of 41% in vaccination rates over the last month alone

The city is offering free tickets to attractions like Lincoln Center, NYC Aquarium and Bronx Zoo and a two-week Citi Bike membership while the state is chipping in free 7-day MetroCards, among other bonuses

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the mass vaccination site at the Mets' Citi Field would add a drive-thru option starting May 13 in hopes of reaching those who prefer to stay in their vehicles.

New York City and state officials in recent weeks have been making moves to open the city up as much as possible to residents and visitors, and starting Wednesday, a new incentive program launches to encourage vaccination and the return to public transit.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Round-the-clock subway service resumes in the five boroughs in just five days for the first time since the pandemic hit, while nearly all remaining business restrictions will lift across the tri-state area in exactly one week. With less than half of the state's population age 18 and up fully vaccinated, consider the incentive program a last-ditch pitch to shore up defenses across the five boroughs while also pushing the reopening.

Starting Wednesday, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a designated subway station will receive a free seven-day MetroCard and anyone vaccinated at a Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North hub will earn two free one-way trips anywhere in the service area, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. That incentive program runs through Sunday, making it a limited-time deal, though Cuomo has indicated it could possibly expand if successful.

From May 12 - May 16 we will open walk-in one-shot vaccination sites at 8 MTA sites.



Get your free shot and also get a free 7-day MetroCard or 2 free LIRR/Metro-North tickets.



Let’s vaccinate New York! pic.twitter.com/B4bu5L9f0Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 10, 2021

NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

The eight-transit-hub initiative uses the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means people can leave for work, for example, get a shot at their usual commute spot and be fully vaccinated by the time they get to the office. Tourists who are trickling back in as restrictions loosen can also get inoculated at those locations.

Earlier this week, New York City unveiled a slate of new incentives for vaccinations as well. Mayor Bill de Blasio added a two-week free Citi Membership Tuesday to a swatch of offerings that also includes free tickets to some of the city's most iconic attractions -- like Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Cyclones and NYC Aquarium.

Vaccinations are key to accelerating the recovery path forward, officials say. Those have dropped by 41% statewide since April 12, according to Cuomo. Though kids ages 12 to 15 could be eligible for vaccination in New York as early as Thursday if the CDC vaccine advisory committee approves Pfizer's shot regimen for emergency use among those ages, but Cuomo says he's still targeting efforts to those age 16-40 right now.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Statewide, just 25.9% of New Yorkers age 16-25 are fully vaccinated, while 36.3% of those 26-34 can say the same. In New York City, those numbers are 24% and 36.8%, respectively. Vaccination rates for those 65-74 are the highest of all age groups at both the city and state level, which is slightly different from the national trend, where those 50-64 account for the highest percentage of Americans fully vaccinated (27.8%).

Nationally, people age 18-29 account for 11.2% of full vaccinations, well below their representation in the U.S. population, while those 16 and 17 years old are just 1% of the vaccinated pool.

Handout

A growing number of colleges and universities -- hundreds of them now -- now say vaccination will be mandatory for students returning to campus in the fall, so the outreach at local, state and national levels of government is well underway.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will not mandate vaccinations for students and teachers when the five boroughs' return to full strength in September, though Cuomo says mandating vaccination for any public school or government business can't be mandated yet. The CDC and FDA would have to approve the various vaccines for full use; right now, they've just been authorized for emergency use.

When that changes, some new mandates could come, too, though it may still be a bit early to tell. Also on the table for change: social distancing and indoor mask-wearing.

Should the CDC adjust its guidance on those COVID protocols, both Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have said they would consider during the same. Right now, both those protective elements will remain in place in New York and New Jersey when the two states make their biggest reopening push in more than a year on May 19.

Social distancing would likely be the first federal guidance adjusted. The CDC has suggested it is open to changing its suggested distance from 6 feet to 3 feet as more Americans get vaccinated and core viral rates across the country continue to decline.

To date, 44.7% of U.S. adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 71.6% of those 65 and older can say the same -- a ratio that officials say have sent the most critical COVID metrics, hospitalizations and deaths, plunging across the board.

New York, where 49.4% of the population age 18 and up is fully vaccinated, and New York City, where 36.9% of that population completed their shot series, have seen similar trends in recent weeks. Statewide, average daily hospitalizations and deaths are down 31% over the previous 14-day period, according to New York Times data, while New York City has notched 51% and 39% declines, respectively, in its weekly hospitalization average and death rates compared with the prior four-week averages.

In neighboring New Jersey, where 41.2% of the population is fully vaccinated to date, hospitalization and death averages are down 36% and 28%, respectively, over the previous 14 days, New York Times data shows. If the promising viral rate declines continue and vaccinations rise at a faster clip than they are, it could mean even more aggressive reopening measures and higher capacity limits for all much sooner.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the shot is safe and offers strong protection for younger teens based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers. NBC New York's Natalie Pasquarella reports.

Vaccination campaigns across the tri-state area have focused not just on incentives but also on convenience. To that end, New York and New Jersey, have all made their government-run vaccine sites available to walk-ins of any eligible age, which eliminates excuses and access issues that Cuomo says give some people pause.

De Blasio said Tuesday the mass vaccination site at the Mets' Citi Field would add a drive-thru option starting May 13 in hopes of reaching those who prefer to stay in their vehicles. On the same day, the state is expected to begin using the Pfizer vaccine among 12- to 15-year-olds if the state health commissioner and Clinical Advisory Task Force recommend so. That means states could essentially have their middle school students vaccinated well before the fall, along with their older populations.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

That push to vaccinate the youngest kids may come slower as parents waver about whether or not to give their consent for shots. That's OK for now, de Blasio says. Schools have been a bright spot throughout the pandemic for the city, and the mayor says he sees no point in trying to force vaccinations upon the youngest New Yorkers.

"We are seeing extraordinary success right now in our schools and that was before we were able to vaccinate our kids," de Blasio said. "Schools have been incredibly safe because of that gold standard of safety measures we put together. We look forward to welcoming back every single student. I think that's the right way to go about it."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here