Florida set yet another daily record for coronavirus cases Saturday with more than 4,000, pushing the state's total to nearly 94,000.

With 4,049 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 93,797, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

It was the third straight day the state had reached a record of daily cases, with 3,822 reported on Friday and 3,207 reported on Thursday.

Another 40 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,144.

Statewide, more than 1,533,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.9%. More than 12,700 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 25,080, and Broward County had 10,837 COVID-19 cases reported.

Palm Beach County had 10,506 cases and Monroe County had 158.

Governor DeSantis looks more to hospital rates than to number of new coronavirus cases when it comes to rethinking his re-opening plan. At this point, he’s concerned at the increase in positive cases - but not alarmed.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said earlier in the week that the county would not be rolling back any reopenings, despite the uptick in cases, though he said there would be increased enforcement of safety measures at businesses and public spaces.

At a press conference Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis held that the increased daily infections are caused in part by testing more young adults, who he claimed are less likely to become seriously ill or die if they catch the virus.

DeSantis said the median age of people who tested positive in Florida over the past week was 37. He said it had been in the 60s closer to when testing began.

"It's gonna continue to go down based on what we've seen," DeSantis said.