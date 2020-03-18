Coronavirus

US Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mario Diaz-Balart, the lawmaker from South Florida, the first member of Congress to test positive and is in quarantine in Washington, D.C.

Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams, U.S. Representatives from Florida and Utah, respectively, on Wednesday announced they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart has been in self-quarantine in D.C. since Friday in an abundance of caution and because of his wife's pre-existing medical conditions, a statement from his office said.

On Saturday, the lawmaker from South Florida developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, and on Wednesday, he was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," Diaz-Balart said in a statement. "We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times."

In a statement, McAdams said he developed mild cold-like symptoms on Saturday and on Sunday isolated himself at home after consulting with his doctor.

His symptoms worsened in the following days and he was tested Tuesday.

"Today I learned that I tested positive," McAdams wrote Wednesday. "I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine."

