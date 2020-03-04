First Presumptive Case of Novel Coronavirus Comes to NJ, Sent to CDC for Confirmation

New Jersey now has its first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday night.

According to the announcement, the patient is a man in his 30s who is hospitalized in Bergen County. He has been in the hospital since March 3.

“My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” said Governor Murphy in a statement. “We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public’s health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey.”

The presumptive positive came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health, and is being sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. However, despite it not being confirmed by the CDC yet, local and state authorities are treating it as if it were a confirmed case.

According to sources, the man who got the presumptive positive had some type of contact with one of the COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in New York. It was not immediately clear which of the infected patients he was in contact with, however. The state's Department of Health was tracing individuals who may have had close contact with the man, according to the announcement.

The man was unaware that he had coronavirus, and may have spread the virus to others unknowingly in New Jersey, sources tell NBC New York. New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said "Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning, however most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19."

