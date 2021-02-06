First Brooklyn Federal Jail Inmate Dies From COVID-19: Report

An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center died Friday due to COVID-19 complications, according to a report.

Edwin Segarra, 46, became the Sunset Park jail's first inmate death related to the virus after dying from complications at NYU Langone Hospital, the NY Daily News reported.

Segarra tested positive for the virus on Jan. 25, according to the report. He had high blood pressure and diabetes, a source told the NY Daily News.

The Bureau of Prisons online dashboard shows at least 293 inmates at the Brooklyn jail have tested positive for the virus - 54 of those are active cases. More than 100 staff have already tested positive, according to records.

Segarra's lawyer and a BOP spokesperson did not respond for comment.

According to federal records, he's is the second federal inmate in New York to die from the virus. Three others in New Jersey lockups have died as well.