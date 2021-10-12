Federal Judge: Health Staff Can Refuse NY Vaccine Mandate Over Religion for Now

What to Know On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that NY must allow healthcare workers with religious reasons to remain exempt from the statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the Democratic governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul began enforcing vaccine mandates for healthcare employees and nursing homes in mid-September and says she stands behind them. The mandate is set to expand again on Nov. 1

Last month, over 15 health professionals sued the state on the grounds that the vaccine mandate infringed on their religious rights

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that New York must continue to allow healthcare workers to seek exemptions from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

Judge David Hurd in Utica had issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

Hurd’s preliminary injunction Tuesday means New York will continue to be barred from enforcing any requirement that employers deny religious exemptions.

Hurd wrote that the health care workers challenging suing the state were likely to succeed on the merits of their constitutional claim.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration began requiring workers at hospitals and nursing homes to be vaccinated on Sept. 27 and more recently expanded the requirement to include workers at assisted living homes, hospice care, treatment centers and home health aides.

The Democrat released a statement on the preliminary injunction that said, "My responsibility as governor is to protect the people of this state, and requiring health care workers to get vaccinated accomplishes that. I stand behind this mandate, and I will fight this decision in court to keep New Yorkers safe."

The state has not provided information on the total number of healthcare workers who have sought religious exemptions.

The plaintiffs, all Christians, oppose as a matter of religious conviction any medical cooperation in abortion, including the use of vaccines linked to fetal cell lines in testing, development or production, according to court papers.

Several types of cell lines created decades ago using fetal tissue exist and are widely used in medical manufacturing, but the cells in them today are clones of the early cells, not the original tissue.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is produced by using an adenovirus that is grown using retinal cells that trace to a fetus from 1985, according to the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a January statement that “abortion-derived” cell lines were used to test the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but not in their development or production.

Hurd also allowed the plaintiffs to keep their identities private by using pseudonyms such as “Dr. A.” and “Nurse J.” The plaintiffs said they wanted to proceed anonymously because they feared the risk of ostracization or retaliation.

