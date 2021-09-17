FDA to Decide If COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Are Widely Needed

U.S. government advisers are meeting Friday to debate whether there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It's the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ahead of Friday's meeting, the Food and Drug Administration posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a cautious tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters — an unusual and careful approach that's all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is arguing that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The company gave a third shot to 306 people at that point and recorded levels of virus-fighting antibodies threefold higher than after the earlier shots.

Pfizer said those antibodies appear strong enough to handle the extra-contagious delta variant that is surging around the country.

However, the FDA noted in its review that the the data show that the Pfizer and other U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines “still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that data is being studied to see if there will be recommendations for COVID booster shots in the future.

They also appeared skeptical about leaning on data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer. That study tracked about 1 million people 60 and older and found those who got the extra shot were far less likely to become infected soon afterward. Pfizer said that translates to “roughly 95% effectiveness” when delta was spreading, comparable to the protection seen shortly after the vaccine’s rollout earlier in the year.

The FDA's reviewers suggested they would mainly look to research on how the vaccines are working among Americans, saying that “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. population.”

The agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to vote on Pfizer's application to offer booster shots to the general public at about 2:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its independent advisory panel. But if the agency overrules its own experts, that could stoke public confusion. Earlier this week, two top FDA vaccine regulators joined a group of international scientists in rejecting boosters now for otherwise healthy individuals, citing the strong continuing protection against severe disease.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a “moratorium” on the use of boosters in healthy populations until the end of the year, arguing that Americans would benefit far more by getting initial shots to the unvaccinated around the world.

Following the announcement on Wednesday that HHS plans to make booster shots available to all American adults beginning September 20, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy explained how booster shots will help in the fight against the delta variant.