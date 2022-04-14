FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Breath Test

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the first Covid-19 test that uses breath samples.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer test has to be done by a trained operator, but the FDA said it can provide a result in around three minutes.

The test detects chemicals associated with the virus that causes the disease in a breath sample, and if it’s positive it should be followed up by a molecular test, the agency said in a statement.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19,” Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The test uses equipment about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage.

