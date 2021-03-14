coronavirus pandemic

Fauci: ‘We're Not in the End Zone Yet' on Covid Spread

“When I hear pulling back completely on public health measures, saying no more masks, no nothing like that, that is risky business,” Fauci told "Meet the Press"

White House Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned state leaders against the “risky business” of eliminating public health measures, raising concerns on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” that the nation could see a new surge in cases if it lets its guard down.

About a dozen states have recently rolled back coronavirus-related restrictions including mask mandates or limits on indoor gatherings. But Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that even as things are headed “in the right direction,” caseloads were still too high to declare “victory” by slashing restrictions.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 36 mins ago

‘Vaccine Passports': Will They Be Available in the U.S. in Time for Summer?

Economy 12 hours ago

Warp-Speed Spending and Other Surreal Stats of COVID Times

“Even though the decline was steep, we absolutely need to avoid the urge to say; ‘Oh, everything is going great,’” he told “Meet the Press.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Don’t spike the ball on the five-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone. We are not in the end zone yet.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMeet the PressCovid-19 spreadDr. Fauci
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us