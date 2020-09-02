vaccine

Fauci Predicts ‘Safe and Effective' Vaccine by Year's End

Fauci also urged caution over the Labor Day weekend. "We have seen after Fourth of July, we saw after Memorial Day, a surge in cases. Wear a mask. Keep social distancing. Avoid crowds"

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that a coronavirus vaccine will be developed by the end of 2020.

"I believe that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year that we will feel comfortable that we do have a safe and effective vaccine," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC's "TODAY" on Wednesday.

He added that in a number of vaccine trials, there is "enough data that you would really feel comfortable it was safe and effective for the American public."

Fauci also warned about the upcoming flu season compounding the coronavirus pandemic. To help avoid that, he said the U.S. should focus hard now on reducing the spread of the virus and urged caution over the Labor Day weekend.

