Fauci Calls White House Attempts to Discredit Him ‘Bizarre'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the White House's attempts to discredit him are "a bit bizarre" and "it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them."

"I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them," the government's top infectious disease expert told The Atlantic in an interview, referring to critical comments from an administration official and opposition research-style information the White House released about him over the weekend.

Asked about the government trying to discredit him, Fauci said, "Well, that is a bit bizarre. I sit here and just shrug my shoulders and say, ‘Well, you know, that’s life in the fast lane.’”

He said the collection of comments released by the White House pointing out times he said things about the coronavirus that proved to be inaccurate was "nonsense."

