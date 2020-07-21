Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump Revisits Familiar Falsehoods in First Coronavirus Briefing in Months

Amid a worsening crisis, Trump repeated some of the same dubious claims he first made in the earliest days of the pandemic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday overstated his government's response to the coronavirus crisis and repeated falsehoods that he has pushed since the earliest days of the pandemic.

In a solo briefing at the White House that included a question and session with reporters — his first coronavirus briefing in months — the president offered a newly sober projection for the country as deaths surpass 140,000.

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better," Trump said. Southern states are currently struggling with crippling surges that are overwhelming hospitals and killing tens of thousands of Americans.

But he still sought to blame the previous administration for his own administration's delayed response, and underplayed the toll the pandemic has taken on American communities.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

