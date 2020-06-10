Coronavirus

Fact Check: Trump Blames Testing for Spike in Virus Cases. Experts Fault Reopening of States.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in 21 states, according to data compiled by The New York Times

In this May 8, 2020, file photo, healthcare workers place a nasal swab from a patient into a tube for testing at the Brightpoint Health and UJA-Federation of New York free pop-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed testing as the reason for documented spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. — but data and public health experts attribute the surge to the easing of lockdown restrictions just weeks ago.

"By the way, when you do more testing, you have more cases. We have more cases than anybody because we do more testing than anybody. It's pretty simple," Trump said Friday in the White House Rose Garden.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in 21 states, according to data compiled by The New York Times. There is some indication that expanded testing is catching more cases, but public health experts say that in reality, the surges are due to states' reopening and people's relaxing their social distancing protocols.

"The surge numbers are real," said Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Columbia University National Center for Disaster Preparedness, who is a public health analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

