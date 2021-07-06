Everything You Need to Know About NYC's ‘Hometown Heroes' Ticker-Tape Parade

What to Know NYC's first ticker-tape parade since the pandemic hit will march along the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday, July 7, to honor the essential workers who helped guide the one-time epicenter to recovery

Sandra Lindsay, a Queens nurse who was the first American to receive Pfizer's vaccine in December, will serve as the grand marshal

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. and stretch along the Canyon of Heroes, though the City Hall ceremony that had been scheduled to end the festivities will be pretty much scrapped due to extreme heat

New York City will hold its first ticker-tape parade Wednesday in nearly two years, an emotional trip along Manhattan's iconic Canyon of Heroes that will honor the essential workers who helped guide the one-time pandemic epicenter through the worst public health crisis in more than a century.

Sandra Lindsay, a Queens critical care nurse and the first American to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in December, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

There will be 14 floats representing 260 different groups of essential workers, making it one of the biggest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.

The groups honored will include:

Hospitals

Healthcare

Emergency food

Community care

First responders

Transportation

City workers

Small businesses and bodegas

Education and child care

Utilities

Hospitality/buildings care

Reinforcements

Advocacy organizations

Communication and delivery

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. in Battery Park. A City Hall ceremony had been slated to follow the parade but Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that would be pretty much scrapped given the extreme heat expected that day. Additional cooling centers will be set up along the parade route to offer relief, the mayor said.

Who Can Go?

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers are invited to "come as you are," while those who aren't yet immunized can also show up but should wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distancing as "best you can," de Blasio said late last week.

"This is outdoors and it's really a moment to celebrate. Without these folks, New York City wouldn't have made it through. It's as simple as that," the mayor said. "This was the biggest crisis in the history of New York City. These are the folks who were the heroes. They're everyday working people. They often don't get the accolades they deserve. Here, we're treating them like, you know, the generals of wars and the astronauts and the champions in different sports."

"We're giving working people the salute they deserve," the mayor added. "If you want to be a part of this absolutely historic parade up the Canyon of Heroes, all are welcome to come and enjoy and see the heroes that we'll be saluting."

Which Streets Will Be Closed?

NYPD will begin street closings on Broadway (and the surrounding area) at approximately 10 a.m., before the start of the parade.

"No Parking" will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m., July 7. Any cars remaining will be towed and relocated. If your car is towed, please call 311 for more information.

will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m., July 7. Any cars remaining will be towed and relocated. If your car is towed, please call 311 for more information. The Brooklyn Bridge (Manhattan Bound) Centre Street exit will be closed during the duration of the parade. The Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will also be closed during this time. Anyone looking for access to the Brooklyn Bridge should use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance.

(Manhattan Bound) exit will be closed during the duration of the parade. The entrance to the will also be closed during this time. Anyone looking for access to the should use the entrance. Deliveries will be restricted for all businesses and residences in the area beginning July 6th at 10 p.m. and will not resume until July 7 at 5 p.m.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at the following locations: Exchange Alley (Eastbound only), Wall Street-Rector (Westbound only), Cedar Street, Cortland Street/Maiden Lane, Fulton Street, Reade Street, and Leonard Street.

The MTA will have train service changes and may close certain subway entrances and exits in the area. Due to street closures, many MTA buses may be re-routed. The MTA is making every effort to communicate this information to their customers. You can visit the MTA website for any additional information.

Top FAQs

Do I need a ticket for the parade?

No. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration along the Canyon of Heroes parade route (Broadway between the Battery and City Hall).

How do I get to the parade?

It is highly recommended that you take public transportation as no parking will be in effect beginning at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Any cars remaining will be towed and relocated.

How can I view the parade?

You may view the parade anywhere along Broadway from the Battery to City Hall. We recommend arriving to Broadway before 10 a.m. as NYPD will begin street closings on Broadway and the surrounding area around that time. You can also watch the parade live on Channel 4 or NBCNewYork.com starting at 11 a.m.

Can I cross Broadway during the parade?

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at the following locations: Exchange Alley (Eastbound only), Wall Street-Rector (Westbound only), Cedar Street, Cortland Street/Maiden Lane, Fulton Street, Reade Street, and Leonard Street.

Why Is This Happening?

De Blasio first announced plans for the "Hometown Heroes" parade on June 14, the same day New York hit Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restriction-erasing vaccine milestone.

Even as the city struggled in the darker days of the pandemic, losing hundreds upon hundreds of New Yorkers a day, de Blasio had vowed that the first ticker-tape that the five boroughs would hold after reopening would be for those everyday heroes.

Everyday heroes like first responders, grocery and food delivery workers, educators and healthcare staff were also the focus of this year's Macy's July 4 Fireworks Spectacular, which returned in full force this year.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.