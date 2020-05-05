Everything You Need to Know About New York’s Reopening Guidelines

Parts of New York could start to reopen as early as May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, but local governments will need to meet certain requirements as well as follow guidelines to ensure they're not at risk of a new surge of COVID-19 cases.

The five regions of the state that are getting closer to becoming eligible to open under the criteria are central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier.

Those regions, which have had far fewer COVID-19 cases than New York City and its suburbs, meet some of the criteria for reopening that Cuomo laid out Monday, but nowhere in New York appears to meet all four key requirements which include:

New Infections: Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a 3-day rolling average. In regions with few COVID cases, the region cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or 5 new deaths on a 3-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.

Health Care Capacity: Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.

Diagnostic Testing Capacity: Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold.

Contact Tracing Capacity: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The state is currently building an army of contact tracers with Mayor Bloomberg to meet the needs of each region statewide.

Regions will also need to put these precaution plans in place in order to reopen and allow businesses to operate:

Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace

Enact social distancing protocols

Restrict non-essential travel for employees

Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others

Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards

Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace

Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases

Develop liability processes

With more than one million New Yorkers having been tested for the coronavirus, Cuomo on Monday said 2,538 additional cases brought the statewide total to 318,953.