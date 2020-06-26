European Union

EU Closer to Barring Travelers From US, Where Coronavirus Is Surging

Europeans said the list was based on dispassionate epidemiological science

AP, File

The European Union is on the verge of barring travelers from the United States when it opens its borders again next week because the U.S. coronavirus infection rate is too high, two E.U. diplomats said.

The 27-member bloc is reopening to non-essential travel July 1 and has drawn up a list of countries whose infection levels are low enough to allow their citizens to travel into the countries, NBC News reports.

The U.S., which has the most COVID-19 deaths and cases in the world, wasn't on the final draft agreed by E.U. ambassadors Friday, according to two E.U. diplomats, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly about the deliberations.

That list will now go to the governments of E.U. member states for final confirmation, with a sign-off likely Saturday or next week. One diplomat said they expected the list to be approved.

Ready the full story at NBCNews.com.

