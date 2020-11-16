COVID-19

Diners Warned of Possible COVID Exposure After Staff at NJ Steakhouse Test Positive

Officials in one New Jersey city issued a warning last week to the customers of a popular steakhouse after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Summit said "multiple" employees at Roots in Summit on Springfield Avenue recently tested positive for the virus.

Guests who visited the restaurant's bar area between Nov. 3-12 may have been exposed, city officials warned.

Anyone who visited in that time window should get a COVID-19 test, they said Friday.

The restaurant closed to the public on Thursday and will remained closed for a minimum of two weeks.

The Westfield Regional Health Department says it will continue to work with the restaurant as its officials investigate the cases.

