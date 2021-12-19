De Blasio Plans Rare Weekend Briefing Following Record COVID Testing

New York City's spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted the return of Mayor Bill de Blasio's weekend briefings. The outgoing mayor has scheduled an address at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The unusual weekend appearance comes amid record-breaking positive cases in the Big Apple as well as the rest of the state. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has reported back-to-back new records for the state, smashing previous highs from January.

The key differences between this current surge and the one of the deadliest months of the pandemic back at the start of the year are hospitalizations and vaccines. Back in January, vaccines were still rolling out to the most vulnerable populations of the country and would take several more months before they were widely available to all Americans.

Hospitalizations at the time were overwhelming; New York reported nearly 9,000 hospital admissions due to COVID-19. That current figure is still below 4,000 for the state.

"This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal," Hochul said in her press release Saturday. "Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don't take a chance."

1/3 of Broadway shows were dark Saturday night, SNL had to abandon its live audience and musical guest, and cases in NYC hit an all-time high. Anjali Hemphill, Jessica Cunnington and John Chandler report.

On Saturday, the governor's daily report showed nearly 22,000 people in the state had tested positive for COVID-19, just one day after setting a new record for the first time in 11 months. The 21,908 new infections came from a pot of 290,930 tests completed statewide. Hospitalizations across New York are seeing a small increase, but still remain well below half of what was reported back in January.

The surge in cases has already delivered a crushing blow to live performance in New York City. "Saturday Night Live" was forced to tape their holiday episode with host Paul Rudd without an audience, musical guests and most of the cast and crew. And just one day earlier, the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular closed the season early following breakthrough detections.

Those changes come on the heels of a tough week for Broadway, which has seen dozens of performance cancelations due to positive cases detected among cast and crew.

In an effort to bolster current vaccination efforts, the governor on Friday announced plans to expand the state's vaccine operations by adding an additional 40 pop-up locations across the state.

A handful of the sites are coming on line this weekend, with the rest set to be operational in the coming weeks, Hochul said. Find the full list of pop-up sites here.

Top health officials and elected leaders are reiterating the message that vaccines and booster shots remain one of the greatest defenses against the oncoming winter surge that appears to already be on the country's front doorstep.

"We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let's all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year," Hochul added.

According to the CDC, roughly 25% of the state's population has received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That accounts for roughly 3.7 million New Yorkers.

"By making a plan to visit one of these Pop-Ups that is convenient for you and your family, you are helping to keep your family and all New Yorkers safe," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett added.

The steep rise in infections should be of great concern but it was inevitable, given the quick spread of the newest variant, said Dr. Denis Nash, the executive director of the Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health at the City University of New York.

“We were already headed for a winter surge with delta, which is a very concerning thing in its own right,” Nash said.

“But then you layer on top of that the new omicron variant, which is more transmissible from an infection standpoint,” he said, noting that current vaccines may be unable to contain the “more invasive” new variant.

"The omicron symptoms have been very mild. The impact on those vaccinated has been clinically mild. It's not converting to admissions to the hospital, or deaths," said Dr. Yves Derouseu, Emergency Services Director at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Despite what appear to be milder COVID cases caused by the omicron variant, some of the world's top experts worry the variant is so transmissible, that it may yet still tax our region's hospital system. Columbia University's Dr. David Ho estimates that the average person infected with the omicron variant to five others — and said that the U.S. need only look across the pond to see what still may be in store.

"The UK surge is bigger than any that they have seen before. Good modeling and data is a week or two behind — that's what we need to prepare for a surge worse than what we've seen before," Dr. Ho said.

In an effort to combat both the delta and omicron variants, the state is rushing to acquire millions of at-home tests for New Yorkers living in communities with lower vaccine rates. On CNN Friday, the governor confirmed 1 million cases were already in hand with another 2 million on the way.

The omicron COVID variant is a growing cause of concern during the holiday season as New Yorkers anticipate travel and group events, but should we cancel plans? Here's what several experts suggest. News 4's Linda Gaudino reports.