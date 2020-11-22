Cuomo Delivers Sunday COVID Briefing as Tri-State Prepares to Cross 1M Virus Milestone

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will collectively cross a milestone Sunday reached by only a couple of states, when the tri-state region tallies its one millionth positive coronavirus case

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes that orange zone crackdown will fall on New York City the first week of December; Cuomo says a lockdown by that timeline isn't guaranteed

New Jersey has been facing steeper upticks than New York; Gov. Phil Murphy says the next months will be brutal, but he expects 130,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine around Christmas if FDA approves use

One million.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will collectively cross a milestone Sunday reached by only a couple of states (California and Texas), when the tri-state region tallies its one millionth positive coronavirus case.

By a count from each state's health database, the three states reported a total of 994,330 positive test results between March and Nov. 21. With New York and New Jersey averaging 9,794 new cases over the past three days, it's almost certain their stats reported Sunday will bring the tri-state over the one million mark.

The milestone total for the region comes as the states' governors bring back measured restrictions to curb the spread, although no recent restriction has been as strict as the lockdown measures triggered back in the spring.

Heading into this weekend, New Jersey's largest city of Newark was told to prepare for a 10-day stay-at-home advisory starting Nov. 25.

“We are, from Wednesday before Thanksgiving to Dec. 4, going to lock the city down,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a radio appearance on WBGO 88.3 FM’s Newark Today Friday. “We want people to shelter in place. We only want folks to come out for essential purposes. Do not go outside if you don’t have to. Don’t mingle with other people if you don’t have to. Stay (with) your family in your immediate household.”

Baraka’s office didn’t respond to a request for more details Friday, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the city of 280,000 would enforce the new restrictions, particularly for the Thanksgiving holiday. A message was left with the Newark police department.

Baraka recently instituted curfews in three areas of the city and other restrictions on restaurants and nonessential businesses in response to a steep increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy halted indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and last week he lowered the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10 and urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving.

The virus positivity rate continues to rise steadily in the tri-state. New Jersey and Connecticut are above 3 percent, and New York is approaching that benchmark. Adam Harding reports.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has opted not to renew certain restriction measures statewide, instead implementing his micro-cluster approach to target COVID hotspots within a given region.

After the closure of public schools in New York City, it appears restaurants and bars are next on the chopping block via Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In his weekly radio segment Friday, de Blasio said he expects it the first week of December, based on the latest numbers and projections. Cuomo says a lockdown by that timeline isn't guaranteed, but will be triggered based on what the city's positivity rates look like -- which he believes will be heavily influenced by Thanksgiving activity.

"It's fully dependent on what people do. I'm not going to guess and I don't have a crystal ball, except to say be very, very careful," Cuomo said.

Cuomo first sowed the seeds of takeover Wednesday when he announced he would transition the entirety of New York City to a micro-cluster orange zone if the citywide seven-day rate hits 3 percent and stays at 3 percent for 10 straight days. State reporting of that metric differs from city data. As of Friday, New York City held at 2.52 percent, by state data -- and has not yet hit the first of what will have to be 10 days of 3 percent or higher.

Under orange zone rules, schools move all-remote, a moot point now for public schools but one that would affect private and charter schools, which are not subject to de Blasio's shutdown. There is a "test out" option, though Cuomo said he would have to devise a new formula for NYC given the sheer student volume. Expect that to be a key component of returning in-person learning at some point.